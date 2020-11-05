Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested after refusing to pay hotel bill for 15-night stay

MIE

Mie prefectural police have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man for suspected fraud after he refused to pay for a 15-night stay at a high-end hotel in Shima City, Mie Prefecture.

The unpaid hotel bill, which included accommodation and meals, amounts to around five million yen, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Koki Taketoshi, of unknown address, was arrested on Tuesday and has admitted to staying in the hotel, even though he didn't have enough money to pay for it.

According to police, Taketoshi checked into the hotel on Oct 18 and stayed until Nov 2 without the intent or ability to pay. He also invited some friends to the hotel restaurant.

Hotel staff asked Taketoshi to pay his bill several times during the nearly two-week stay, but he repeatedly failed to comply.

On Nov 2, a hotel employee took Taketoshi to Toba Police Station, where they learned that he only had 140,000 yen in his possession.

Don't customers usually have to provide a credit card upon check in to prevent just what happened?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I am surprised that the hotel boss did call the police quicker, I think in the future this might happen, as for not paying the bill, what will happen? if he has no money how can they recoup the money? it works out to be around £3400 thats a lot of plate washing! and making beds!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If this was his a plan to get more free accomodation, it seems not the worst one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Misinterpreting government Go To Travel largesse?

(Hint: it's for that ad agency and the big travel agents, not you, Koki).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Smart, now he'll get more free accomodations though he has to work for the food i believe

0 ( +0 / -0 )

.....What the.......thats like Y333,000 per night......I think some of the hotel management needs to be fired for incompetence as well......

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Brian

You are missing a zero methinks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yep, straight into the next free hotel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A couple of days I understand, but after that the hotel staff should be fired. They are just as guilty as the guest.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

