Man arrested after refusing to pay hotel bill for 15-night stay

Mie prefectural police have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man for suspected fraud after he refused to pay for a 15-night stay at a high-end hotel in Shima City, Mie Prefecture.

The unpaid hotel bill, which included accommodation and meals, amounts to around five million yen, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Koki Taketoshi, of unknown address, was arrested on Tuesday and has admitted to staying in the hotel, even though he didn't have enough money to pay for it.

According to police, Taketoshi checked into the hotel on Oct 18 and stayed until Nov 2 without the intent or ability to pay. He also invited some friends to the hotel restaurant.

Hotel staff asked Taketoshi to pay his bill several times during the nearly two-week stay, but he repeatedly failed to comply.

On Nov 2, a hotel employee took Taketoshi to Toba Police Station, where they learned that he only had 140,000 yen in his possession.

