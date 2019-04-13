Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after sawing off bars at congested rail crossing

2 Comments
CHIBA

Police have arrested a man who sawed off two bars at a railway crossing on Saturday, after he became angry at traffic congestion at the crossing.

Katsunori Nakano, 53, told the police that he was in a hurry to go to his work.

He sawed off the bars at a crossing in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, between about 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Footage of him doing so was captured by street surveillance cameras. Witnesses also filmed the incident with their smartphones and posted clips on Twitter and YouTube.

2 Comments
Should have taken the train...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I like this guy.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

