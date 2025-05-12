 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested after seriously injuring woman in Kobe building passageway

1 Comment
KOBE

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he grabbed a 54-year-old woman by her clothes and pulled her down to the floor in a commercial building, causing her serious injuries including a broken hip bone.

The incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the first-floor passageway of the Kobe Transportation Center Building, which is directly connected to JR Sannomiya Station, NHK reported. Police said the suspect, Dai Sakihama, a self-proclaimed doctor working at Hyogo Prefectural Kobe Children’s Hospital, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I remember almost bumping into her, but I can’t recall what happened next.”

Police said Sakihama had been drinking before the incident.

Police said the woman told them she almost collided with Sakihama and that when she tried to go around him, he grabbed her collar and pulled down to the floor. A male eyewitness managed to restrain Sakihama while police were called.

The woman was taken to a hospital after having suffered a broken hip bone and chest injury in the fall.

1 Comment
"I remember everything I did that was not problematic and conveniently forgot the rest" is not exactly an iron-clad excuse. I only hope he will continue making the prosecution work as easy.

Also, what does "self-proclaimed doctor" mean here? that he said he was a doctor but nobody checked? It should be quite easy to do that since he even gave his place of work. I surely hope a Prefectural Children's Hospital is not employing a doctor whose credentials are only self-proclaimed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

