Man arrested after setting fire to koban

Police in Urawa, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he set fire to a koban (police box).
According to police, the incident occurred at the koban in front of JR Urawa Station at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. At the time, the police officers were out on patrol.
Police said Minoru Kagei, of no fixed address, entered the empty koban and spread some newspapers on the floor. He then used a lighter to start the fire. A passerby saw what was happening and contacted police.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
Police said Kagei was drunk when he was detained near the koban and that surveillance camera footage showed him starting the fire.© Japan Today
WilliB
Lemme see... it is getting cold, and he needs warm accommodation for the winter?
CitizenSmith
Why didn't they lock the koban if no one was there?
Good
Lots of stories of people setting things and/or people on fire these days. Have the Japanese finally discovered fire???
Eastman
poor old fella...possibly drunk without intention to burn koban?
very popular "excuse" used these days in Japan...
Reckless
Not a good idea.
Gaijinjland
Probably not the smartest idea but a sure way to get a heated prison cell and meals for the winter!