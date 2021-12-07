Man arrested after shooting at house in Tokushima Prefecture

Police in Tokushima City have arrested a 58-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of violating the Sword and Firearm Control Law for possessing a handgun after he fired the weapon at a house.

Tadashi Akizuki, who lives in Osaka City, turned himself at a koban (police box) at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday after claiming to have shot at a house, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police checked the house, they spotted several bullet holes near the home’s front door.

Police said the residents were not at home when the shooting occurred. Police are questioning Akizuki about how he obtained the gun and his relationship with the residents.

© Japan Today