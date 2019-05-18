Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after shooting father with crossbow arrow

HOKKAIDO

Police in Hidaka town, Hokkaido, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shot his father with an arrow from a crossbow.

According to police, the suspect, Mamoru Tanii, shot his father Hiroki, 59, at around 10 a.m. on May 11, Fuji TV reported. The arrow pierced Hiroki’s lower lip. The victim was taken to hospital, police said, adding that his wound was not life-threatening.

The incident occurred at the Tomikawa Gloria Home, a care facility for elderly people where Hiroki works as a doctor. Tanii also works at the facility as a caregiver. The upper floor of the facility is also where the family lives.

Police said that Hiroki’s wife told them their son had been dissatisfied with his work and had been recently arguing with his father about it. He shot the arrow at his father in a community room.

Tanii went missing after the incident but was picked up on Friday.

