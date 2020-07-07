Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after slapping face of 8-year-old boy

KAWASAKI

Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting the 8-year-old son of a female acquaintance in her 40s.

Police said Keita Kimura, a resident of Kawasaki City, whose occupation is unknown, was charged with inflicting bodily harm on the third-grade boy, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kimura has denied the charge.

According to the mother and boy, in late May, Kimura has been teaching the child how to play soccer and allegedly beat him because he arrived late to practice. Kimura slapped the boy’s face multiple times, leaving him with bruising around both eyes.

On June 2, the Chubu Children’s Consultation Center in Kawasaki City contacted police. The boy was placed in protective custody after the center suspected he had been physically abused.

Following an investigation into the matter, police also noticed that the boy's mother had a visible bruise on her face.

