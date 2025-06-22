 Japan Today
Man arrested after slashing neck of woman from back seat of car while she was driving

KYOTO

Police in Nagaokakyo City, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed the neck of a 28-year-old woman from the back seat of a car while she was driving.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Yusuke Akatsuka, a company employee, is accused of slashing the woman's neck with a kitchen knife while she was driving him home.

The woman lost control of the car and it hit a utility pole. A nearby resident saw the crash and called 110. The woman was bleeding from her neck and chin, but was conscious when she was taken to hospital.

Police said Akatsuka has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I slashed her, hoping she would die.”

Police said the two were friends from their college days.

