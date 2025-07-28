 Japan Today
Crime scene in Ibaraki
Photo shows the scene of an attack in which several people were slashed with a blade in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture on July 28, 2025. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Image: Kyodo
Man arrested after slashing several people in east Japan

4 Comments
MITO, Japan

A 48-year-old man was arrested following an attack in eastern Japan on Monday in which several people were slashed with a blade, according to local authorities.

Hirokazu Shiobara was arrested at the scene for attempting to murder a man in his 70s by slashing his face and right wrist. The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. in a shopping area around 750 meters northwest of Mito Station in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.

Shiobara admitted to the slashing, with police suspecting him of having carried out an indiscriminate attack.

An emergency call was made about someone being "slashed with a machete on the street," according to the authorities. A witness said the suspect had in his possession no fewer than three blades.

The victims were sent to hospital and all were conscious, the police said.

The attack comes as the area readies for the Mito Komon Festival this upcoming weekend.

"It sends chills down my spine thinking about if something similar were to happen during the festival," a man in his 30s living nearby said.

Thank goodness the Japanese population hasn’t access to firearms…

5 ( +12 / -7 )

To be exact, it's not just East Japan, it's Tsukuba 31 miles from Tokyo, and Mito station in Ibarakai has more passenger daily compared to Tsukuba Station.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Thank goodness the Japanese population hasn’t access to firearms…

But they do have access to knives, don’t they? And as we’ve seen in Osaka, Akihabara, Sagamihara, Kawasaki and countless others, that’s more than enough to turn a quiet street or train station into a mass killing ground.

Stay alert. Complacency is not safety.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

And what has Sanseito got to say about this?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

