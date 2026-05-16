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Man arrested after spraying insecticide on woman and trying to strangle her

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FUKUSHIMA

Fukushima prefectural police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he sprayed insecticide on a woman in her 20s and tried to strangle her at her home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday in Saigo, NTV reported. Police said Yuki Kosuge, a self-proclaimed temporary worker, has partially admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I did it, but I didn't intend to kill her.”

Police said the two knew each other. The woman called 110 and said “A man threatened to kill me and then tried to strangle me.”

Kosuge was arrested at his home shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday. The insecticide was in his possession.

Police said the woman sustained only minor injuries.

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Fortunately modern insecticides are quite safe for humans, the criminal could have used something actually dangerous and the woman would have more than only minor injuries.

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