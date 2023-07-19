Man held after spraying substance on female employees at Osaka Prefecture food distribution center

Police in Osaka have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man after he sprayed a substance on female employees at a fruit and vegetable dealer located inside the Osaka Prefectural Food Distribution Center in Ibaraki City on Tuesday.

According to police, the man, Masaki Nakamura, said that he “doesn’t understand” the allegations against him, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Nakamura entered the fruit dealer and sprayed three female employees aged between 20 and 40 with a substance, then left. The three women were taken to a hospital after complaining about pain in their eyes.

Police did not say what the substance was.

Nakamura turned himself in at Ibaraki Police Station at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said there had been problems between the suspect’s relatives who work at the distribution center and the fruit and vegetable dealer.

