Man arrested after stabbing 15-year-old son with fork

Police in Kobe on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 15-year-old son with a fork at their home.

According to police, Hiroyuki Matsushima, a company employee, has admitted stabbing his son but denied intent to kill.

Police said the incident occurred at Matsushima’s home in Nishi Ward at around 4:20 p.m. on July 21. Matsushima was quoted by police as saying he and his son were in the living room when they got into an argument about his school work. Matsushima told police he lost his temper and grabbed a fork that was in front of him.

Matsushima stabbed his son on the left side of his chest, going deep enough to reach the boy’s lung. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his injury will take about a month to heal.

The hospital contacted a child welfare center after seeing the boy’s wound and the center contacted police.

Matsushima lives with his wife and son. Police said his wife was home at the time of the attack.

