crime

Man arrested after stabbing 17-year-old daughter with sword

HOKKAIDO

Police in Chitose, Hokkaido, have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 17-year-old daughter in the back with a sword.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Thursday at the family’s home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kazuhito Obara, a taxi driver, stabbed his daughter Shoko at the front door as she was trying to leave the house.

Obara then called 110 and said he had stabbed his daughter after having an argument with her. The girl was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said.

Obara, who lives with his oldest daughter and Shoko, was quoted by police as saying he lost his temper but had no intent to kill his daughter. He said he just threatened her but things got out of hand.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

