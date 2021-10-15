Man arrested after stabbing 2 people at Ueno Station in Tokyo

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed two men, apparently at random, outside a ticket gate at JR Ueno Station in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:10 p.m. Fuji TV reported that the two victims, one man in his 20s and the other in his 30s, had exited the ticket gate and were about to use an ATM machine when the attack took place.

The suspect stabbed one man in the back and the other in the thigh. The victims were taken to hospital where doctors said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the victims, who are work colleagues, told them they did not know the suspect who remained at the station until police arrived. He had a bloodied knife with him and was rambling incoherently, police said, adding that the only information they had so far learned about him was that his name was So Takumi and he lived in Adachi Ward.

