crime

Man arrested after stabbing 2 people at Ueno Station in Tokyo

6 Comments
TOKYO

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed two men, apparently at random, outside a ticket gate at JR Ueno Station in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:10 p.m. Fuji TV reported that the two victims, one man in his 20s and the other in his 30s, had exited the ticket gate and were about to use an ATM machine when the attack took place.

The suspect stabbed one man in the back and the other in the thigh. The victims were taken to hospital where doctors said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the victims, who are work colleagues, told them they did not know the suspect who remained at the station until police arrived. He had a bloodied knife with him and was rambling incoherently, police said, adding that the only information they had so far learned about him was that his name was So Takumi and he lived in Adachi Ward.

Ok. THIS one looks like a random incident and NOT one of the slew intra-family or interpersonal crimes apparently trending in Japan in recent months.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So, Japan is still a relatively safe place. Just watch over your shoulder for the random nutcase during your daily commute. And always keep an eye on that one unstable or unpredictable J family member or neighbor on the weekends. Stay safe, Japan.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Yeah,

Japan is very safe.

Unless you're an MP!

Are you not forgetting to post on related matters on another thread?!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

So, Japan is still a relatively safe place. 

Yes it's safe until recently

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/08/07/national/crime-legal/odakyu-train-stabbing/

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/08/25/national/crime-legal/tokyo-subway-acid-attack/

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

? @PT 7:24am

- “Unless you're an MP!

Are you not forgetting to post on related matters on another thread?!” -

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japan is not a safe country as indicated by yet another act of violence that is sure to make the general public wary of going out and about without looking over their shoulders.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Whether people like it or not. Japan is very slowly becoming a little more dangerous. It’s still incredibly safe compared to other countries, but we shouldn’t compare ourselves to them. We should look at how the last ten years has seen an increase in hit and runs, random beating on the streets, attacks on trains and at stations and stabbings. Just got to be more vigilant these days. Less time looking at your screen and more time looking around you!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

