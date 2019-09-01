Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested after stabbing father at ‘ryokan’

2 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Numata, Gunma Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 59-year-old father with a knife at their residence, which is also a ryokan (Japanese inn).

According to police, Masato Tamura stabbed his father Takayuki, who operates Minakami Sarugakyo Onsen, at around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday in the head, neck, and stomach. The father sustained serious injuries but his condition is not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Tamura and his father live in the ryokan residence. A relative who was staying at the inn at the time contacted police after the stabbing.

Police said Tamura has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

2 Comments
Another day, another family murder. TIJ!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I have realized that the number of crimes in Japan is usually aimed at a family member, by another family member. There are rare occasions where a "random" person is stabbed and or assaulted by a complete stranger.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

