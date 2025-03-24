 Japan Today
Man arrested after stabbing male colleague on street in Sapporo

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed 52-year-old male work colleague in the chest with a kitchen knife on a street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on March 19 in Toyohira Ward, NTV reported.

The victim's wife, who was present, called 110. When police officers arrived at the scene, the victim said, "We were just having an argument," and did not provide any explanation for the incident.

But he decided to file a criminal complaint on Sunday and the suspect, Masamichi Kikuta, a company employee, was arrested. The victim had retrieved the knife left by Kikuta and handed it to police.

Police quoted Kikuta as saying he "distrusted" his colleague, but denied any intent to kill him, saying, "I just wanted to injure him."

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

