crime

Man arrested after starting forest fire in Saitama

SAITAMA

Police in Tokigawa, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of arson after he set fire to trees in a nearby forest.

Police said Hatsuo Shimada intentionally started a fire near his home around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect ignited the blaze with dead leaves and the fire burned approximately 1,000 square meters of land. A police officer was patrolling the area when the fire started.

Police said Shimada has admitted to the charge. He told police he used his lighter to start the fire. He was quoted as saying he had been full of anger recently.

Since last month, there have been multiple forest fires in the vicinity, prompting police to launch patrols. Shimada is being questioned about his involvement in those fires.

