crime

Man arrested after stealing sleeping passenger’s wallet on train

TOKYO

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he stole a wallet from a sleeping passenger on a train in Tokyo early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident, which another passenger filmed on his smartphone, occurred just after midnight Saturday aboard a train on the Keihin Tohoku Line, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, Kuniharu Hirasawa, a company employee, approached the sleeping passenger, a 46-year-old intoxicated man lying on the seat, just as the train arrived at JR Nippori Station. He leaned over the man and lifted his wallet out of his pants pocket.

As Hirasawa got off the train, the man who filmed the theft followed and called out for help. Two men on the platform scuffled with Hirasawa before subduing him. He was handed over to station security.

Police said Hirasawa has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I don’t remember the incident.”

