Man arrested after street stabbing incident in Tokyo’s Machida City

Police in Machida City, Tokyo, have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man following a dispute on a street.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, NHK reported. A passerby who witnessed the incident reported it to a nearby police box.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested Takeshi Okeya, who is from Yokohama. Police said he has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I didn't intend to kill him. We bumped into each other while walking, and it turned into an argument.”

Police said Okeya had a blood-stained folding knife in his pocked when he was arrested.

The scene of the incident is an area near Machida Station on the Odakyu Odawara Line, lined with restaurants and bars.

© Japan Today