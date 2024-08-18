 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested after telling convenience store worker that he assaulted, robbed woman in hotel

KUMAMOTO

Police in Tamana City, Kumamoto Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in her 20s at a hotel in Kumamoto City.

According to police, the incident occurred in the hotel in Nishi Ward at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Kumamoto Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said Fuki Nagao, who is from Yamaga City, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, who works part-time for an adult services company that dispatches women to clients, bound her wrists and ankles and stole her smartphone and wallet containing about 30,000 yen.

After the incident, Nagao left the hotel and took a train to Tamana City. He told a convenience store employee that he had done something bad in Kumamoto City. The employee called the police, and Nagao remained at the store until police arrived and arrested him.

Police said Nagao has admitted to stealing the woman’s wallet and smartphone and tying her hands and feet, but denies the sexually assaulting the woman, saying it was consensual.

According to the police, the adult entertainment company where the woman is employed reported that there had been trouble between an employee and a customer.

