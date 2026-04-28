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Man arrested after telling police he intended to kill 3 colleagues

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HOKKAIDO

Police in Kitahiroshima City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 55-year-old man after he told them he was planning to kill three work colleagues.

According to police, the man, who is a company employee, purchased a knife at a home improvement store at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Shortly before noon, the man called police and said he had bought a "highly lethal weapon" and was planning to use it.

When police officers visited his home, they found him in possession of a 21-centimeter-long sashimi knife.

Police said the man told them he had "murderous impulses” a few days earlier and that his intended victims were three male colleagues whom he named.

He was quoted as saying he bought the knife "to ensure the deaths of all three."

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