Man arrested after threatening police officer with knife at koban

A 43-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after he threatened a police officer with a knife at a koban (police box) in Tokyo.

According to police, the man entered the koban near the east exit of Ikebukuro Station at around 5:30 a.m. and pulled a knife out of his rucksack and brandished it at the female officer on duty, Kyodo News reported. Another police officer managed to subdue the man.

No one was injured, police said.

Police said the man told then he wanted to die and was hoping one of the police officers would shoot him.

