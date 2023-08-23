Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after threatening police officer with knife at koban

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 43-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after he threatened a police officer with a knife at a koban (police box) in Tokyo.

According to police, the man entered the koban near the east exit of Ikebukuro Station at around 5:30 a.m. and pulled a knife out of his rucksack and brandished it at the female officer on duty, Kyodo News reported. Another police officer managed to subdue the man.

No one was injured, police said.

Police said the man told then he wanted to die and was hoping one of the police officers would shoot him.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo