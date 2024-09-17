Man arrested after throwing bottle from 8th floor at man picking up trash below

Police in Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he threw a glass bottle from his 8th floor apartment balcony at an 81-year-old man picking up trash below at a prefectural housing complex.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, TV Asahi reported. Police said Shinsuke Hayashi threw a 15-cm-long empty glass bottle from his balcony. The bottle narrowly missed the man, who also lives in the apartment building.

A witness told police which balcony the bottle was thrown from.

Police said Hayashi has denied throwing the bottle at the man. He was quoted as saying, “I threw it, but I made sure there was no one below before doing so."

The man told police that another object, thrown from above, had just missed him two days earlier. Police are questioning Hayashi about that incident.

© Japan Today