Man arrested after throwing smartphone at police officer's face

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man after he threw a smartphone at a police officer's face.

According to police, the man, who is a company executive, threw his smartphone at the face of a 57-year-old officer in the parking lot at Fukuyama Higashi Police Station, at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, local media reported. The officer suffered an injury to his nose.

After receiving a report about an incident of suspected property damage, police went to the scene and questioned the man who was drunk. When they took him to the police station, he became agitated and threw his smartphone at one of the officers.

