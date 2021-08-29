Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after urinating in drink bottle of woman coworker because 'he liked her'

7 Comments
By Scott Wilson, SoraNews
TOKYO

During the hot summer, Japan’s wide variety of drinks from vending machines is a godsend. They have everything, whether you’re craving a can of dashi fish broth, or drinking something out of a mayonnaise jar.

One drink that you will not find in Japan’s vending machines, however, is urine.

Unfortunately that’s what nearly happened to one woman in Hyogo Prefecture’s Kobe City on July 28 and August 2, when she opened the office refrigerator to find that her drink bottle had been tampered with by someone putting pee into it.

The woman regularly kept her drinks in the fridge, so when she went to get the bottle, she noticed that something was off about its color and smell. After reporting it to her company, and a having an inner office investigation carried out, it was found out that a man had been seen carrying around her bottle earlier.

When questioned, the man confessed, saying that he did it because he “liked her.”

The suspect in question was a 24-year-old unemployed man who had done temp work at the same company as the woman. His affections were one sided, and after he was arrested under charges of stalking on August 27, he was fired from his position.

According to police, the suspect admitted to the charges, saying, “I definitely put urine in her drink bottle.” However he also claims that he “has no memory of August 2nd.”

Why he would admit to the crime on day but not the other is not clear, but on both days, the woman did not drink any of the liquid or put her mouth on the bottle.

Japanese netizens were uniformly disgusted:

“I put drink bottles in my office’s fridge, so I’m gonna be careful from here on.”

“I’m always shocked at the new levels of depravity some guys are capable of.”

“That is so gross.”

“I don’t understand what he hoped would happen.”

“Wasn’t there someone who put their saliva in someone’s drink too?”

Source: Kobe Shinbun via My Game News Flash

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

I have heard of these peenuts before that get off on peeing on people or others drinking their pee. I am glad he was dealt with.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another pervert.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So many strange people.

If he liked her than try to make an approach and make a talk.

But urinating in her drinking bottle is a fetish or mental issue.

And again the well-known Japanese excuse "I don't recall".

How often is this used lol

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Man arrested after urinating in drink bottle of woman coworker because 'he liked her'

A story of true love for the ages. Are they sure there was only urine in the bottle and not any other bodily emissions?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Misplaced affection and urine…,

1 ( +1 / -0 )

You're in trouble if this is how you display affection.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That is just **** disgusting!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm no expert but I very much doubt that mutual affection would be very high on the list of responses to having someone pee in your drink.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Disgusting individual.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

mental issues?!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

