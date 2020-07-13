Man arrested after video surfaces, showing him let elementary school daughter drive car

Police in Fuefuki, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a man in his 40s after he let his elementary school daughter drive his car in May.

The incident came to light after a video of the girl holding the steering wheel was posted on a members-only social media site, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the man has been charged with violation of the Road Traffic Law.

In the video, the man, whose name has not been released by the police, is seated in the front passenger seat as the car pulls out of a parking lot. A young girl is in the driver’s seat and has her hands on the steering wheel as the car moves along a road. It then makes a turn at an intersection.

Police said the video was filmed by someone in the back seat and posted online in late May. After they received a complaint, police investigated the source of the video.

