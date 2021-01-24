Man arrested after wearing wig to enter women’s bathing facility

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man after he was caught in the women’s area at a public bathhouse early Sunday morning.

According to police, Hiroshi Nakaoka, who is a high school teacher, entered the women’s area of the bathhouse at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. He was wearing a long wig, make-up and had a towel wrapped around his body.

However, a woman bather thought there was something strange about him and summoned an employee who detained Nakaoka until police arrived.

