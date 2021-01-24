Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after wearing wig to enter women’s bathing facility

4 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man after he was caught in the women’s area at a public bathhouse early Sunday morning.

According to police, Hiroshi Nakaoka, who is a high school teacher, entered the women’s area of the bathhouse at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. He was wearing a long wig, make-up and had a towel wrapped around his body. 

However, a woman bather thought there was something strange about him and summoned an employee who detained Nakaoka until police arrived.

This is a cisgender heterosexual man who wanted to peek at women in the bath, and thought he could wear a wig to disguise himself.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Thankfully, He didn't enter the man section..

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

This is a cisgender heterosexual man who wanted to peek at women in the bath, and thought he could wear a wig to disguise himself.

How do you know?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

People never cease to amaze. I’m sure his employment will be terminated but was he teaching sexual diversity at his high school?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Might be trans. If so, hope he/she is ok.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is a cisgender heterosexual man who wanted to peek at women in the bath, and thought he could wear a wig to disguise himself.

Yes ! How do you know ? !!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

