Man arrested after wearing wig to enter women’s bathing facility

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man after he was caught in the women’s area at a public bathhouse early Sunday morning.
According to police, Hiroshi Nakaoka, who is a high school teacher, entered the women’s area of the bathhouse at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. He was wearing a long wig, make-up and had a towel wrapped around his body.
However, a woman bather thought there was something strange about him and summoned an employee who detained Nakaoka until police arrived.© Japan Today
girl_in_tokyo
This is a cisgender heterosexual man who wanted to peek at women in the bath, and thought he could wear a wig to disguise himself.
andy
Thankfully, He didn't enter the man section..
sourpuss
How do you know?
Meiyouwenti
People never cease to amaze. I’m sure his employment will be terminated but was he teaching sexual diversity at his high school?
Abbey
Might be trans. If so, hope he/she is ok.
Abbey
Yes ! How do you know ? !!!!