crime

Man arrested after wife’s body found at home

3 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the wife of his 41-year-old wife at their apartment.

According to police, Mirai Kuraoka called 110 at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and said his wife Miyuki wasn’t breathing and appeared to be dead, Fuji TV reported. Police went to the apartment and found the woman’s body, which had begun to decay, lying face-up on a mattress and covered with a blanket. 

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and that Kuraoka told them his wife had been dead for several days. However, he did not say why he waited so long before reporting her death.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

3 Comments
1st paragraph, this, "abandoning the wife of his" should read "abandoning the body of his"

Sad way to go.

1st paragraph, this, "abandoning the wife of his" should read "abandoning the body of his"

Either that or they had a very interesting relationship!

