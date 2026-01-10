 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested after woman's body found behind wall in bar he runs

HOKKAIDO

Police in Hidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a woman in hers 20s behind the wall at a bar he manages.

Police said Toshihiko Matsukura, who was arrested Saturday, is accused of hiding the woman's body behind the wall at the bar on the second floor a building sometime on Dec 31, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said the body, fully clothed, was found Saturday morning in a space approximately one tatami mat in size in a gap behind the wall of a storage area, and was covered with plywood.

Police said they will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said Matsukura has admitted to the allegation. He and the woman were acquaintances, police said.

The woman’s grandmother filed a missing person’s report with police on Jan 1 after failed to return home on Dec 31.

Who had psychopath bartender on their 2026 Crazy Japanese News Bingo?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

