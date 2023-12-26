Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed at karaoke parlor; another woman found in bathtub at his apartment

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a woman in her 20s in Nagoya on Tuesday. In addition, police believe the man also drowned a woman in her 30s, whose body was found in the bathtub at his apartment.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 11:20 a.m. and said he had killed someone at a karaoke parlor on the 7th floor of a building in Nakamura Ward, Kyodo News reported.

Police rushed to the scene and found the woman unconscious and bleeding from several knife wounds, in a private booth. She was taken to hospital where she died about an hour later. The suspect, Haruki Soga, who was still at the karaoke parlor, was arrested on the spot.

Police said he told them that he had also killed a woman who lives with him by drowning her in the bathtub at his apartment about two kilometers away.

Police went to the apartment and found the woman submerged in the bathtub. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

