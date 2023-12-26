Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People stand outside a building where a woman was fatally stabbed on Tuesday in Nagoya. Photo: KYODO
crime

Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed at karaoke parlor; another woman found in bathtub at his apartment

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a woman in her 20s in Nagoya on Tuesday. In addition, police believe the man also drowned a woman in her 30s, whose body was found in the bathtub at his apartment.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 11:20 a.m. and said he had killed someone at a karaoke parlor on the 7th floor of a building in Nakamura Ward, Kyodo News reported.

Police rushed to the scene and found the woman unconscious and bleeding from several knife wounds, in a private booth. She was taken to hospital where she died about an hour later. The suspect, Haruki Soga, who was still at the karaoke parlor, was arrested on the spot.

Police said he told them that he had also killed a woman who lives with him by drowning her in the bathtub at his apartment about two kilometers away.

Police went to the apartment and found the woman submerged in the bathtub. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

What a terribly queer affair! What could drive a man to commit such heinous crimes? He sounds a right mentalist to me. He must have serious mental health issues or he’s possessed by some unknown demonic forces.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Kokonoe Yume Suspension Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Hakozaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Abashiri Okhotsk Drift Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

12 Popular and Famous Churches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec. 25, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots on Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Lolita

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Plants and Flowers For Japanese New Year

GaijinPot Blog