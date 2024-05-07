 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Man arrested after woman stabbed to death outside Tokyo condo

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 20s on the premises of the high-rise apartment building where she lived, on Wednesday.

Police said Manabu Wakui, from Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, allegedly stabbed the woman in the stomach and neck multiple times in the courtyard of the building in Nishi-Shinjuku at around 3 a.m., Kyodo News reported. A neighbor called 110 after hearing a woman scream several times and a man yell "I'm not a stalker."

Wakui was still there when police arrived. He had with him a blood-stained knife. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Wakui, of unknown occupation, and the woman were acquainted.

Wakui’s father told reporters that his son had been having trouble with a woman and that he might have been stalking her. He said his son sold his car and motorcycle to make money.

Police said Wakui has admitted to killing the woman and quoted him as saying he stabbed her because he wanted to leave scars all over her body.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

