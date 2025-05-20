 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shin-Meishin Expressway
A blue car (2nd from front) drives the wrong direction on the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday. Image: Central Nippon Expressway Co/Kyodo
crime

Man arrested after driving wrong way on expressway, hitting multiple vehicles

1 Comment
TSU, Mie

A Peruvian man has been arrested after he allegedly drove his car the wrong way on an expressway in central Japan and collided with multiple vehicles, police said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old resident of Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, was arrested on Monday, with police accusing him of failing to report an accident after he hit two vehicles on the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

He has only admitted to colliding with one vehicle, according to the police.

A pile-up involving four vehicles, including a large truck, occurred after one stopped to avoid the car driven against traffic by the man. Four women in their 40s to 60s sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The police said the man may have made an illegal U-turn on the expressway.

After the accident, he is believed to have continued to drive the wrong way for about 10 kilometers until he reached the Suzuka roadside parking area.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

More evidence that we must make foreigners take the FULL Japanese driving course rather than a simple conversion.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Experiencing Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find Lost Items in Japan: Trains, Shops and Police Help

GaijinPot Blog

Finding Pet Friendly Apartments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Himeji Castle Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel