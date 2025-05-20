Man arrested after driving wrong way on expressway, hitting multiple vehicles

A blue car (2nd from front) drives the wrong direction on the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.

A Peruvian man has been arrested after he allegedly drove his car the wrong way on an expressway in central Japan and collided with multiple vehicles, police said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old resident of Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, was arrested on Monday, with police accusing him of failing to report an accident after he hit two vehicles on the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

He has only admitted to colliding with one vehicle, according to the police.

A pile-up involving four vehicles, including a large truck, occurred after one stopped to avoid the car driven against traffic by the man. Four women in their 40s to 60s sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The police said the man may have made an illegal U-turn on the expressway.

After the accident, he is believed to have continued to drive the wrong way for about 10 kilometers until he reached the Suzuka roadside parking area.

