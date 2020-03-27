Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested after yelling ‘I have the coronavirus’ in Nagoya drugstore

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he coughed at two female employees in a drugstore, while yelling “I have the coronavirus.”

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the store in Tenpaku Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Hirokazu Nakayama, a part-time worker, 49, coughed and blew his breath at two female employees and then yelled out that he was infected with the coronavirus. A store employee called police.

Police said that Nakayama was later tested and did not have the virus. They said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was irritated because there were no longer any face masks available at the store.

The incident caused the store to close for a few hours.

And the knobhead of the week award goes to...

6 ( +6 / -0 )

So actually showing symptoms is not enough but apparently this is what you have to do to get tested in Japan.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Well, lock him up and see if that makes him less irritated, and if he'll cough on his cell mates.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Shameful. What a hate filled man.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I just read a woman in Pennsylvania went into a supermarket and coughed all over fresh produce, and the bakery, saying she had COVID-19. They had to carefully get her out of the store, get her arrested and then dispose of all that food, and disinfect the joint.

$50,000.00 bail.

This sort of world event seems to draw out a special class of asshat, in no mistake.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

send him to Wuhan ✌️

6 ( +6 / -0 )

In the states they charge you with bio terrorism.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Throw his behind in jail for a couple of months to teach him a lesson.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In the UK, this is what juvenile delinquents are doing. In Japan, it's senile delinquents.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

I said it last week when that guy went drinking full well knowing he had the virus in Nagoya, I'll say it again. Nagoya is the worst area in Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@Asissor... I almost fell off the chair laughing! Cheers mate!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police said that Nakayama was later tested and did not have the virus. 

So this is one guaranteed way to get tested.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

