Man arrested for abandoning body of 85-year-old mother 80 kms from home

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 85-year-old mother in the woods last month.

According to police, Seiji Koizumi has admitted to leaving the body of his mother Hatsue about 30 meters from a highway in Tsukuba on Sept 21, Fuji TV reported. Koizumi and his mother lived in Tokai, about 80 kilometers from the spot where her body was found.

Police said an autopsy showed that Hatsue had sustained a bone fracture in her throat. There were no external signs of injury on the body.

Koizumi was quoted by police as saying his mother died while they were out for a drive and that he panicked and left her body in the bushes.

© Japan Today