crime

Man arrested for abandoning body of 85-year-old mother 80 kms from home

2 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 85-year-old mother in the woods last month.

According to police, Seiji Koizumi has admitted to leaving the body of his mother Hatsue about 30 meters from a highway in Tsukuba on Sept 21, Fuji TV reported. Koizumi and his mother lived in Tokai, about 80 kilometers from the spot where her body was found.

Police said an autopsy showed that Hatsue had sustained a bone fracture in her throat. There were no external signs of injury on the body.

Koizumi was quoted by police as saying his mother died while they were out for a drive and that he panicked and left her body in the bushes.

2 Comments
Yeah. Because when someone that is old dies we just leave their body in the bushes. Don't worry about calling anyone? Another case of a anti-social, I don't want to work, I will just collect my mommy's money situation. I have noticed all "Unemployed" seem to abondon body's, so they can keep getting paid. Sounds like he broke her neck and dumped her body.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Koizumi was quoted by police as saying his mother died while they were out for a drive and that he panicked and left her body in the bushes.

Yes, that’s right! Dying from a fractured bone in one’s throat is a common natural occurrence, NOT! If the cops cannot force a confession from this goon, the case will not be reported as a murder, thus keeping Japan’s murder statistics low (and fudged).

1 ( +1 / -0 )

