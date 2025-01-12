 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for abandoning body of 85-year-old mother who possibly committed suicide

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 85-year-old mother in their apartment in Tokyo in December.

Police said Kazuhiko Tanaka is accused of failing to report the death of his mother and leaving her body at their apartment in Edogawa Ward, while he went to Aichi Prefecture sometime between Dec 2 and Dec 11, TV Asahi reported. 

According to police, the landlord of the apartment became suspicious when he could not contact Tanaka or his mother and went to check on Dec 11. He found the mother’s body in a futon and called police.

Police said circumstances indicated that the mother had committed suicide but did not provide more details. They also said that the body showed signs of having been moved after death.

Police said Tanaka, who was arrested on Friday, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I did not find my mother dead, and I did not touch her body.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog