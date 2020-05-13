Man arrested for abandoning mother’s corpse at home

Police in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 54-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 83-year-old mother at their home. A

According to police, the man discovered his mother dead in her bedroom on May 2 but failed to contact the police, Sankei Shimbun reported. His daughter visited his home on May 11 and contacted police after finding her grandmother’s body.

Police said there were no visible signs of trauma on the corpse. Her son told police she died of natural causes but an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

