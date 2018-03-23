Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for abandoning wife’s body in car

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 39-year-old man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after his wife was found dead inside a car.

According to police, Daisuke Ogawa, a resident of Midori Ward in Chiba City, allegedly abandoned the body of his wife Yukie, 35, in the rear seat of the car at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The vehicle was found on the sidewalk of a road along the coast in Ichihara City.

According to police, Yukie’s neck showed visible signs of strangulation and several days had elapsed since her death.  

The body was found after police received a phone call from a passerby who said there was a car on the sidewalk. A man in his 40s who resides in the same apartment building as the couple was quoted by local media as saying, “I would often see the two of them go for a drive in their car. They appeared to have a good relationship, and I never heard them argue.”

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Apr 21st (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 of the Coolest Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

Good Morning! This School Ritual Could Be the Key to a Great Day

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel