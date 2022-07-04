Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for abandoning woman’s body in Yamaguchi home for 15 months

YAMAGUCHI

Police in Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning his common-law wife’s body at their home last year.

Police said the suspect, Akira Moritomi, left the body of Hideko Horiyama (then 66), at their home in March 2021, where it remained for a year and three months, Kyodo News reported. The incident came to light after Moritomi called 110 on July 2 and said his partner had died last year and that her body was still in her room.

Police found the almost skeletonized corpse in the Western-style room of the home.

