crime

Man arrested for abandoning woman’s body on Nagoya building rooftop

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after he left the body of a woman on the rooftop of a multi-tenant building where he lives last week.

According to police, Soma Mochizuki, whose occupation is unknown, has admitted to the charge and was arrested Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Mochizuki is believed to have left the body on the rooftop of the building in Naka Ward between July 2 and 8. 

Police said they received a call from a man on July 3 claiming to be unable to contact his girlfriend. While the police searched for the woman’s whereabouts, her body was discovered before dawn on Saturday. Police did not reveal what the relationship between Mochizuki and the victim was.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the victim died.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

