crime

Man arrested for abducting 15-year-old girl he met online

1 Comment
FUKUOKA

Fukuoka prefectural police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of abducting a 15-year-old girl, and keeping her to his home for three days.

According to police, Ichiro Hashimoto, a company employee from Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, met the girl, who lives in Fukuoka Prefecture, on a social media site and arranged to meet her at around 4:50 p.m. on Nov 29, Kyodo News reported. They went by train to Kobe. The girl was at Hashimoto's home when she was found at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the girl wasn’t harmed.

The girl’s mother reported her missing on Nov 29 after she didn’t return home from school. Police analyzed station surveillance camera footage to determine who the girl was with and where they went by train.

1 Comment
Why on earth would a 15-year-old girl want to meet a 35-year-old man?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

