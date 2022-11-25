Man arrested for abducting 7-year-old girl, keeping her in his car

Police in Joyo, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of abducting a seven-year-old girl and keeping her confined in his car.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on Oct 5. Kyodo News reported that the girl was walking alone on her way home from school when a car driven by Takuma Asako, a company employee, pulled up beside her.
Police said Asako got out, called to the girl and then forced her to get into his car. He kept her in the car for about seven minutes and when she started crying, he let her out about 400 meters from where he grabbed her.
The girl ran home crying and told her mother what had happened. Police said the child was not injured.
Asako’s car was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage and he was arrested on Thursday. Police said he has admitted to the charge.© Japan Today
6 Comments
Login to comment
Speed
When the girl started panicking and crying, Asako might have lost his nerve kidnapping her. Thank god.
virusrex
It is very fortunate the girl was releases apparently without being injured. At least this time the criminal could be caught before causing more serious damage to the victim.
Fighto!
Lock this kiddy fiddler away for 20 years - and let all the guys in there know what he is in for.
Aly Rustom
This could have ended much worse.
So relieved he let her go. Not an excuse for what he's done though. He must be locked up.
JerseyDevil
"This could have ended much worse."
any day now...
tamanegi
Glad he was arrested but jeez it happened nearly 8 weeks ago and they had surveillance footage.