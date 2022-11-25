Man arrested for abducting 7-year-old girl, keeping her in his car

Police in Joyo, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of abducting a seven-year-old girl and keeping her confined in his car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on Oct 5. Kyodo News reported that the girl was walking alone on her way home from school when a car driven by Takuma Asako, a company employee, pulled up beside her.

Police said Asako got out, called to the girl and then forced her to get into his car. He kept her in the car for about seven minutes and when she started crying, he let her out about 400 meters from where he grabbed her.

The girl ran home crying and told her mother what had happened. Police said the child was not injured.

Asako’s car was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage and he was arrested on Thursday. Police said he has admitted to the charge.

