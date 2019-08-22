Man arrested for abducting junior high school girl with intent to commit sexual assault

Police in Higashimurayama, Tokyo, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of abducting a 14-year-old junior high school girl with intent to commit sexual assault.
According to police, Shinji Watanabe, a company employee, has partially denied the charge. He was quoted as saying, "I didn't abduct the girl to commit an obscene act."
Police said the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. on July 9 in Tokyo's Musashimurayama City. The girl was walking home when Watanabe called out to her from his vehicle. He is reported to have said: “I’d like to ask you something, so please get in my car." The girl got into the car, and Watanabe allegedly requested her to touch the lower part of his body.
After the girl refused, he kept her in the car for about 10 minutes before releasing her. The girl went home and told her father who contacted police.
Watanabe emerged as a potential suspect after his car matched the girl's description and it was seen in the area at the time on street surveillance camera footage.
Police said that since May, there have been a string of cases in Musashimurayama and Higashiyamato City where young girls heading home have been called out to by a man in a car. Police are questioning Watanabe about his involvement in those incidents© Japan Today
smithinjapan
Glad they got him, and hope they lock him up for a very long time. As for these girls... come on... getting in a car with a stranger?
Mister X
Please lock this psycho up and throw away the key.
I completely agree but Japanese people in general are so sometimes so convinced about the good intentions of others that naivity comes in to play and in situations like these it can become very dangerous.
commanteer
In Japan, junior and senior high schools often push their students to be especially polite to elders and such. On top of that, girls of that age tend to be too shy to cause a disturbance in public. On top of that, they tend to be naive. All 3 together override the common sense they learn in elementary school.
Disillusioned
Regardless of her being stupid enough to get into his car, Japan is not a safe place if you are young woman. There is no end of sexually perverted predators getting their jollies on young girls. It is the dark side of Japanese culture. I've been a high school and college teacher for nearly two decades in Japan and nearly all of the girls have stories of being victims of sexual predation. Things like, being groped on the trains, having some creep put a camera up their butt on an escalator, being propositioned for money, the list goes on and on. I've intervened half a dozen times with old creeps harassing and perving out on young girls on trains. I guess it should be expected in a country that only outlawed child porn a few years ago and you can still by sexually explicit comics showing girls as young as 5 or 6 involved in disgusting sexual acts. The fact that these comics are still popular and hold a strong percentage of the manga market is enough to tell you there is an unhealthy sexual fascination with young girls in Japan. This girl is very lucky!