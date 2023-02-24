Man arrested for abducting, sexually molesting teenage boy in car

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of abducting and sexually molesting a teenage boy in his car.

According to police, Daisuke Morinaga, a company employee, became acquainted with the boy on a social media site and arranged to meet him outside a convenience store on Wednesday at around 4 p.m., Kyodo News reported.

Morinaga persuaded the boy to get into his car and drove around for about 30 minutes, during which time he allegedly sexually molested him.

Morinaga let the boy out at another spot. The boy then contacted his mother who notified police.

