Man arrested for abduction of 15-year-old girl he met online

Police in Inashiki, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man from Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on suspicion of abducting a minor after he met a 15-year-old girl online and took her to his home without notifying her parents.

According to police, Shuntaro Saito, who works in the construction industry, arranged to meet the girl in Inashiki at around 6 p.m. on Friday and then drove her to his home where she remained until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

Police quoted Saito as saying he got to know the girl on an SNS site and that she told him she wanted to run away from home. Police said he admitted knowing she was a minor.

The girl’s parents contacted police on Friday night after she did not return home. Police traced her after street surveillance camera footage showed her getting into Saito’s car.

Police said the girl was not injured when they visited Saito’s residence on Friday.

© Japan Today