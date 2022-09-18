Man arrested for abduction of 15-year-old girl he met online

Police in Inashiki, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man from Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on suspicion of abducting a minor after he met a 15-year-old girl online and took her to his home without notifying her parents.
According to police, Shuntaro Saito, who works in the construction industry, arranged to meet the girl in Inashiki at around 6 p.m. on Friday and then drove her to his home where she remained until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.
Police quoted Saito as saying he got to know the girl on an SNS site and that she told him she wanted to run away from home. Police said he admitted knowing she was a minor.
The girl’s parents contacted police on Friday night after she did not return home. Police traced her after street surveillance camera footage showed her getting into Saito’s car.
Police said the girl was not injured when they visited Saito’s residence on Friday.© Japan Today
Kev James
More and more of these stories coming to light. I wonder if the girl had the freedom to leave or she was happy to be there. We need more information before people can judge the situation.
Monty
I wonder if the girl had the freedom to leave or she was happy to be there
Exactly.
I guess she got volunteer in the car and agreed to go to his home.
And who knows, probably these two were just playing computer games together.
We don't know any detail about the whole story.
So a title for an article, abduction of a 15 year old girl, without any detail can lead in a complete false conclusion.
SAME#
No we don't need more info before we can judge this is a red flag. You don't lure a minor from SNS out of her home in general, especially without telling her parents and especially when you are 25. If you think she is being abused, contact police or social services.
Monty
No we don't need more info before we can judge this is a red flag
Of course we need more info.
The Guy said, the girl told him she wanted to run away from home.
If that is true, it must be found out why she wants to run away from home. There must be a reason for this.
Maybe she is getting abused at home.
In that case this guy would be a saviour.