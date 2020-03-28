Man arrested for abusing 1-month-old daughter

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his one-month-old daughter by stomping on her as she lay on the floor.
According to police, Daiki Ogata, who works at a caregiving facility, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said that the incident occurred between 8 a.m. and 12 noon on Jan 10 at Ogata’s apartment in Inage Ward.
Police said Ogata stomped on his daughter, breaking her thigh bone. Ogata’s wife, who is also in her 20s, was out at the time. Ogata called her and said their daughter wouldn’t stop crying. His wife returned home and took the infant to a hospital where she is still receiving treatment.
The hospital notified a child welfare center about a case of possible abuse.
The couple also have a two-year-old son.© Japan Today
Hokkaidoboy
This occurred in January?. Also, please why call him a man, abusing a 1-month-old little baby girl is what makes him anything but a man. Hope the little one recovers and has no scar psychologically and physically speaking.
TrevorPeace
What a split second of rage can do.