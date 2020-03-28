Man arrested for abusing 1-month-old daughter

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his one-month-old daughter by stomping on her as she lay on the floor.

According to police, Daiki Ogata, who works at a caregiving facility, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said that the incident occurred between 8 a.m. and 12 noon on Jan 10 at Ogata’s apartment in Inage Ward.

Police said Ogata stomped on his daughter, breaking her thigh bone. Ogata’s wife, who is also in her 20s, was out at the time. Ogata called her and said their daughter wouldn’t stop crying. His wife returned home and took the infant to a hospital where she is still receiving treatment.

The hospital notified a child welfare center about a case of possible abuse.

The couple also have a two-year-old son.

