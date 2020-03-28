Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man arrested for abusing 1-month-old daughter

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his one-month-old daughter by stomping on her as she lay on the floor.

According to police, Daiki Ogata, who works at a caregiving facility, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said that the incident occurred between 8 a.m. and 12 noon on Jan 10 at Ogata’s apartment in Inage Ward.

Police said Ogata stomped on his daughter, breaking her thigh bone. Ogata’s wife, who is also in her 20s, was out at the time. Ogata called her and said their daughter wouldn’t stop crying. His wife returned home and took the infant to a hospital where she is still receiving treatment.

The hospital notified a child welfare center about a case of possible abuse.

The couple also have a two-year-old son.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

This occurred in January?. Also, please why call him a man, abusing a 1-month-old little baby girl is what makes him anything but a man. Hope the little one recovers and has no scar psychologically and physically speaking.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What a split second of rage can do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo