crime

Man arrested for abusing 17-month-old son

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his 17-month-old son by shaking him violently. The infant remains unconscious in hospital.

Yuki Negishi, a company employee, was arrested on Oct 23, Fuji TV reported. Police said he has admitted to abusing his son at their home in Ota Ward and quoted him as saying he forcefully shook his youngest son because “he wouldn’t listen to him.” Negishi lives with his wife and two sons.

Police said they responded to an emergency call at around 9 a.m. on Oct 23 about a child “lying limp.” The child was unconscious and taken to hospital. No injuries were visible on his body, but the hospital notified police that the child may have been abused.

Ota Ward officials said Monday that an employee of the children’s welfare center visited Negishi’s residence on June in response to a call that the child may have been abused. The center did not say who made the call. The welfare center and ward officials continued to check on the family until September.

2 Comments
Yesterday it was a mother! Now it's a certain father. SAD.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Terrible. Another awful father.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

