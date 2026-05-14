Man arrested for abusing 2-month-old daughter after fracturing her arm

Police in Marugame City, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his two-month-old daughter by fracturing her arm.

According to police, the incident occurred between 3:50 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 19 in a car parked in a parking lot in Takamatsu City, TBS reported. The man is accused of grabbing the child’s right arm with his left hand, forcing it behind her back, and repeatedly bending it.

The daughter suffered a fractured right humerus, an injury requiring three months to heal, police said.

When they returned home, the child’s mother noticed her daughter was in pain and called 119. The baby was taken to the hospital which contacted a child welfare center about a case of possible abuse. The welfare center contacted the police.

Police said the father has admitted to the allegation.

© Japan Today