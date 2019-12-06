Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for abusing 4-month-old son

CHIBA

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his four-month-old son at their home in Inage Ward in late November.

Kenji Ishitani, 23, an employee of the General Affairs Department of the Chiba prefectural government, was arrested on Friday, Fuji TV reported. Ishitani lives with his son and wife who is in her 30s. Police said he has admitted to abusing his son and quoted him as saying, “I punched him because he wouldn’t stop crying even after I tried my best to lull him to sleep.”

Police said the child had head and rib injuries, but his condition is not critical. They said that a child welfare center had been notified by the hospital on Thursday after the boy was taken there. The center then contacted police about a case of possible child abuse.

Numerous bruises, both recent and old, were found on the child’s body, and police suspect the suspect of abusing his son regularly.

How can you punch a child?

How can you punch a baby? And have a normal job?

The man-child is 23.

His wife is in her 30’s.

I’ll guess he was spoiled by rotten by said-wife and saw the newcomer as a nuisance.

Dont let that poor baby become a statistics of  “I punched him because he wouldn’t stop crying even after I tried my best to lull him to sleep.”

He should not be handed over if the wife doesn’t leave that donkey.

