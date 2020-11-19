Man arrested for abusing 4-year-old son

Police in Shizuoka City have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his four-year-old son.

According to police, the man, a company employee, kicked his son in the leg, causing a bone fracture, at their home on Nov 5.

The boy was taken to hospital by his parents. After examining the boy, a doctor asked the hospital to contact a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse. The center then notified police.

The child has since been taken into protective custody. Police did not say whether the father has admitted to the charge or not.

© Japan Today