crime

Man arrested for abusing 76-year-old bedridden mother

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his 76-year-old bedridden mother after she suffered burns to her legs.

According to police, Takeharu Matsui, a company employee, is accused of burning both his mother’s legs in early March at their home in Adachi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said there were at least 10 burn marks, some about 10 cms in length, on the woman’s legs.

Police said Matsui called 119 on March 31 and reported that his mother, who suffers from dementia, was not able to move. The woman was taken to hospital where doctors noticed burn marks as well as bedsores on her back.

Police said Matsui, who was arrested on Friday, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he thought his mother had caused the burn marks herself.

